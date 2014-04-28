Obama's health secretary nominee faces May 8 Senate hearing

U.S. President Barack Obama listens after nominating Director of the Office of Management and Budget Sylvia Mathews Burwell (R) to replace outgoing U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius (not seen), during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Sylvia Mathews Burwell, President Barack Obama’s nominee for U.S. health secretary, will appear before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pension Committee on May 8 for the first of two confirmation hearings, a committee official said on Monday.

Burwell, who would replace outgoing Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius if confirmed by lawmakers, is also expected to testify later at a separate hearing before the Senate Finance Committee. But a date for those proceedings has not been set, a Democratic Senate aide said.