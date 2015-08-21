FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: Top 10 makers of prescription cancer drugs
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
August 21, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

Factbox: Top 10 makers of prescription cancer drugs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - A leading group of U.S. cancer specialists will soon offer doctors a tool comparing the relative value of treatments, including the first direct assessment of how affordable a drug is given its benefits.

Here is a breakdown of the top makers of cancer drugs, by sales, according to GlobalData Healthcare and Reuters.

Top 10 pharmaceutical companies by 2014 oncology sales

1. Roche Holding AG $25.15 billion

Top sellers are Rituxan/Mabthera ($7.15 bln) for certain types of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Avastin ($6.4 bln) for metastatic colorectal cancer, advanced lung cancer, and several other types of cancer; and Herceptin ($6.3 bln) for a type of breast cancer.

2. Novartis AG $10.26 billion

Top sellers include Gleevec/Glivec ($4.75 bln) for chronic myeloid leukemia and gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and Afinitor ($1.58 bln) for several types of cancers including breast and kidney.

3. Celgene Corp $7.49 billion

Top sellers include Revlimid ($4.98 bln) for cancer of the blood, including multiple myeloma and mantle cell lymphoma; and Abraxane ($848 million) for breast cancer, lung cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

4. Johnson & Johnson $3.99 billion

Top sellers are Zytiga ($2.24 bln) for prostate cancer; and Velcade ($1.62 bln) for multiple myeloma and mantle cell lymphoma.

5. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co $3.53 billion

Top sellers are Sprycel ($1.49 bln) for certain types of leukemia; Yervoy ($1.31 bln) for melanoma; and Erbitux ($723 mln) for metastatic colorectal cancer as well as head and neck cancer.

6. Eli Lilly & Co $3.39 billion

Top seller is Alimta ($2.79 bln) for advanced lung cancer.

7. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd $3.27 billion

Top sellers include Velcade ($900 million) for multiple myeloma and mantle cell lymphoma.

8. AstraZeneca PLC $2.94 billion

Top sellers are Zoladex ($924 million) for prostate cancer and breast cancer; and lung cancer drug Iressa ($647 million).

9. Merck & Co Inc $2.70 billion

Top sellers include Temodar ($350 million) for certain types of brain cancer.

10. Amgen Inc $2.06 billion

Top sellers are Vectibix ($505 million) for metastatic colorectal cancer; and Kyprolis ($331 million) for multiple myeloma.

Sources: GlobalData Healthcare, Reuters

Reporting By Deena Beasley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.