Bipartisan Obamacare fix would reduce federal deficit: government agency

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Senate bipartisan proposal that would provide a short-term fix to Obamacare would reduce the federal deficit by $3.8 billion over the next decade, a nonpartisan government agency estimated on Wednesday.

Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-TN) stands in the subway on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The Congressional Budget Office also found that the legislation put forward by Senator Lamar Alexander, a Republican, and Senator Patty Murray, a Democrat, would not substantially change the number of people with health insurance. The proposal would reinstate critical payments to health insurers jettisoned by President Donald Trump earlier this month and provide states more flexibility to change some rules in the 2010 Affordable Care Act, former Democratic President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law.