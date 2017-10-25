FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bipartisan Obamacare fix would reduce federal deficit: government agency
Sections
Featured
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Deals
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Farewell, Fats
Entertainment
Farewell, Fats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
October 25, 2017 / 3:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

Bipartisan Obamacare fix would reduce federal deficit: government agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Senate bipartisan proposal that would provide a short-term fix to Obamacare would reduce the federal deficit by $3.8 billion over the next decade, a nonpartisan government agency estimated on Wednesday.

Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-TN) stands in the subway on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The Congressional Budget Office also found that the legislation put forward by Senator Lamar Alexander, a Republican, and Senator Patty Murray, a Democrat, would not substantially change the number of people with health insurance. The proposal would reinstate critical payments to health insurers jettisoned by President Donald Trump earlier this month and provide states more flexibility to change some rules in the 2010 Affordable Care Act, former Democratic President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law.

Reporting By Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.