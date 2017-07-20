FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2017 / 12:51 PM / an hour ago

Senator Corker backs Obamacare repeal with "reasonable" transition: statement

1 Min Read

Senator Bob Corker (R-TN) speaks with reporters about the withdrawn Republican health care bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2017.Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Bob Corker on Thursday said he backed repealing the Affordable Care Act, the 2010 law also known as Obamacare, as long as the effort also included "a reasonable transition period."

"This takes us back to a level playing field where, by a certain date, all sides have incentive to work together to develop a health care replacement that can generate broad support and will stand the test of time," Corker said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Reporting by Susan Heavey

