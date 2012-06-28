Speaker Boehner renews vow to try to repeal Obama health law

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner on Thursday renewed his vow to try to repeal President Barack Obama’s healthcare law after a divided Supreme Court key parts of it.

“Today’s ruling underscores the urgency of repealing this harmful law in its entirety,” Boehner said in a statement just minutes after the court released its ruling. Boehner’s Republican-led House will likely vote to repeal the measure, but Obama’s fellow Democrats in the Senate are certain to block it.