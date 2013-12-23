FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Consumers get one-day extension on Obamacare deadline
#U.S.
December 23, 2013 / 6:05 PM / 4 years ago

Consumers get one-day extension on Obamacare deadline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The federal government forms for applying for health coverage are seen at a rally held by supporters of the Affordable Care Act, widely referred to as "Obamacare", outside the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center in Jackson, Mississippi October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration said on Monday it has extended a deadline for health insurance under Obamacare, giving consumers shopping on HealthCare.gov an extra day, until December 24, to pick plans to kick in for coverage beginning January 1.

“The deadline for signing up for coverage to start January 1 is today,” said Julie Bataille, a spokeswoman for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the agency responsible for the website.

“Anticipating high demand and the fact that consumers may be enrolling from multiple time zones, we have taken steps to make sure that those who select a plan through tomorrow will get coverage for January 1,” she said in a statement.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
