Senators introduce bill to delay Obamacare penalty
#Politics
November 7, 2013 / 10:49 PM / 4 years ago

Senators introduce bill to delay Obamacare penalty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The federal government forms for applying for health coverage are seen at a rally held by supporters of the Affordable Care Act, widely referred to as "Obamacare", outside the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center in Jackson, Mississippi October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two U.S. senators introduced legislation on Thursday that would delay by one year the penalty facing Americans who do not enroll in insurance plans in 2014, as called for in President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law.

Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, and Mark Kirk, a Republican from Illinois, said the bill would push back to 2015 the $95 penalty related to the so-called individual mandate.

The rollout of the law known as Obamacare has been plagued by technical glitches and other controversies since the main web portal to enroll, HealthCare.gov, was launched on October 1.

Reporting by Karey Van Hall, Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
