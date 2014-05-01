FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says 13 million enrolled in private/public health plans
#Health News
May 1, 2014 / 6:45 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. says 13 million enrolled in private/public health plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cathey Park of Cambridge, Massachusetts shows her cast signed by U.S. President Barack Obama after he spoke about health insurance at Faneuil Hall in Boston October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Nearly 13 million people signed up for public and private health coverage during Obamacare’s open enrollment period, including late sign-ups for private insurance through April 19, the U.S. administration said on Thursday.

The total includes 8 million people who selected private plans through state and federal insurance marketplaces and another 4.8 million who enrolled in the Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program, two government programs that serve lower income Americans.

Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Sandra Maler

