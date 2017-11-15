Nearly 1.5 million people signed up for Obamacare plans so far: CMS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - More than 800,000 people signed up for Obamacare individual health insurance plans in the second week of open enrollment, the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said on Wednesday, bringing the total number of sign-ups to nearly 1.5 million so far.

FILE PHOTO: A sign on an insurance store advertises Obamacare in San Ysidro, San Diego, California, U.S., October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

More people have signed up for Obamacare plans in the first two weeks of 2018 open enrollment than in the same time period last year. But the Trump administration halved the 2018 open enrollment period to six weeks, slashed the Obamacare advertising budget by 90 percent and cut funding for groups that help people enroll in Obamacare insurance.