Sebelius expected to appear at U.S. House panel on Obamacare rollout

Supporters of the Affordable Care Act, widely referred to as "Obamacare", gather outside the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center in Jackson, Mississippi October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee said on Monday that Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius is expected to appear before the panel on October 30 to answer questions about the troubled rollout of President Barack Obama’s healthcare law.

The Republican-controlled committee, in a statement, also said lead contractors for implementation of the law, also known as Obamacare, will testify at a separate hearing on Thursday about their role in the rollout.

CGI, Serco, and Equifax have confirmed that they will send representatives, and QSSI has also been invited to appear, the committee said.