4 months ago
House Freedom Caucus signals support for healthcare bill with changes
#Politics
April 6, 2017 / 1:11 PM / 4 months ago

House Freedom Caucus signals support for healthcare bill with changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Members of the House Freedom Caucus arrive for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, March 23, 2017.Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The majority of House Freedom Caucus members will vote for a Republican healthcare bill if changes offered by the White House are included in the legislation, the head of the conservative group of House Republicans said on Thursday.

U.S. Representative Mark Meadows said the group wants to see health insurance coverage waivers related to community rating protections with the exception of gender, essential health benefits and guaranteed issue.

"If those offers that were made over the last couple of days actually appear in the legislation, the majority, if not almost all of the Freedom Caucus, will vote for this bill," he said at a Politico news event.

Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Susan Heavey and Chizu Nomiyama

