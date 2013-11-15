FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
House passes Republican bill to let insurers offer old health plans
November 15, 2013 / 6:52 PM / 4 years ago

House passes Republican bill to let insurers offer old health plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Janet Perez (R) oversees specialists (top) as they help callers and potential customers find health insurance at a customer contact and call center for HealthSource RI, Rhode Island's health insurance exchange program for the Affordable Care Act or "ObamaCare," in Providence, Rhode Island October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The House of Representatives on Friday approved a Republican bill that would allow insurers to continue to offer for another year healthcare plans that do not comply with the higher standards of benefits under President Barack Obama’s healthcare reform law.

The vote in the Republican-majority chamber was 261-157 for the measure sponsored by Republican Representative Fred Upton. Thirty-nine Democrats supported it despite a White House veto threat. The bill is unlikely to pass the Democratic-controlled Senate and become law.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; editing by Jackie Frank

