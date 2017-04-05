FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
House won't vote on healthcare law before break: lawmaker
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
April 5, 2017 / 6:20 PM / 5 months ago

House won't vote on healthcare law before break: lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence departs a healthcare meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. April 4, 2017.Eric Thayer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives will not vote on a bill to replace the Obama administration's signature healthcare law before it starts a two-week break, a Republican lawmaker said in Wednesday.

"We are going to go home tomorrow without a deal," said Representative Chris Collins, showing that deep divisions remain among Republicans despite renewed efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare after House Republican leaders withdrew a bill on March 24 due to a lack of votes.

Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by David Alexander and Eric Walsh

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.