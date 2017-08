House won't vote on healthcare law before break: lawmaker

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence departs a healthcare meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. April 4, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives will not vote on a bill to replace the Obama administration's signature healthcare law before it starts a two-week break, a Republican lawmaker said in Wednesday.

"We are going to go home tomorrow without a deal," said Representative Chris Collins, showing that deep divisions remain among Republicans despite renewed efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare after House Republican leaders withdrew a bill on March 24 due to a lack of votes.