How one U.S. state is leading the charge to dismantle Obamacare
FRANKFORT, Ky./SAN FRANCISCO For nearly three years, Democrats and former President Barack Obama pointed to Kentucky as one of the Affordable Care Act’s biggest success stories.
WASHINGTON U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Tuesday did not say when lawmakers would vote on a Republican plan to undo former President Barack Obama's healthcare law, but said House leaders were making progress on the bill.
Speaking to reporters, Ryan said Republicans "were making very good progress" on their proposed legislation. He rejected concerns about the measure's potential health insurance impact on people with pre-existing health conditions, saying there were layers of protections for such patients.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
FRANKFORT, Ky./SAN FRANCISCO For nearly three years, Democrats and former President Barack Obama pointed to Kentucky as one of the Affordable Care Act’s biggest success stories.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Defense Department is finalizing a lease on a privately owned apartment in New York's Trump Tower for the White House Military Office to use for supporting President Donald Trump without providing any benefit to Trump or his organization, according to a Pentagon letter seen by Reuters.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee for Army secretary, Mark Green, withdrew his name from consideration for the position, a White House official said on Friday.