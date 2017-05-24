FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Paul Ryan urges health insurers to 'stick it out': Axios
May 24, 2017 / 1:43 PM / 3 months ago

Paul Ryan urges health insurers to 'stick it out': Axios

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Wednesday called on health insurance companies to "stick it out" in the Obamacare marketplace despite concerns over its stability, saying Republicans are continuing their push to replace current law.

Speaking in an interview with Axios news outlet, Ryan said he could not address ongoing litigation over the fate of the Obamacare cost-sharing subsidies but that he has encouraged insurers to still participate in 2018.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

