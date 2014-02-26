FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama: 4 million have signed up for insurance under Obamacare
February 26, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 4 years ago

Obama: 4 million have signed up for insurance under Obamacare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama is reflected in a mirror as he shakes hands with activists at an Organizing for Action's "National Organizing Summit" in Washington February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that some 4 million people had signed up for health insurance through exchanges provided by his signature healthcare law known as Obamacare.

Obama made the comments to cheers from supporters during an appearance at a “national organizing summit” put together by the political organization Organizing for Action that was formed out of his 2012 campaign apparatus.

He urged supporters to keep reaching out to people to get them signed up for health insurance coverage.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Peter Cooney

