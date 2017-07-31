FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump raises questions about healthcare actions on insurers
July 31, 2017 / 12:41 PM / in an hour

Trump raises questions about healthcare actions on insurers

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks about his proposed U.S. government effort against the street gang Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, to a gathering of federal, state and local law enforcement officials in Brentwood, New York, U.S. July 28, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday raised questions about actions over healthcare that could affect the nation's heath insurance companies, one day after urging Republican senators to continue working to undo his predecessor's healthcare law.

"If ObamaCare is hurting people, & it is, why shouldn't it hurt the insurance companies & why should Congress not be paying what public pays?" Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

