Get Covered America volunteers Cynae Derose (2nd R) and Jalisa Hinkle (3nd R) pick up their supplies from Allyson Raines before knocking on doors in Chicago, Illinois, as they try to talk with residents about the Affordable Care Act - also known as Obamacare - September 7, 2013. REUTERS/John Gress

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Individuals seeking health insurance under Obamacare through new federal marketplaces will be able to enroll online as planned beginning October 1, despite a one-month delay for small businesses, the Obama administration said on Thursday.

“The individual marketplace will still open on time on October 1 with full online enrollment,” U.S. Department of Health and Human Services spokeswoman Joanne Peters said in a statement.