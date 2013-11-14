FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senator Landrieu says Obamacare fix likely will require legislation
November 14, 2013 / 7:55 PM / 4 years ago

Senator Landrieu says Obamacare fix likely will require legislation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senator Mary Landrieu (D-LA) speaks during a news conference in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic Senator Mary Landrieu said on Thursday that President Obama’s one-year delay for part of his health care reforms was a “good step forward” but legislation was probably still needed.

“We’ll probably need legislation to make it stick,” the senator from Louisiana told reporters. Obama said earlier he would allow insurers to renew for one year policies that were due to be canceled. Landrieu has a bill that would be more open-ended, allowing insurers to keep offering the old plans so long as they explain to consumers the difference between the old plans and benefits now available under Obamacare.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; editing by Jackie Frank

