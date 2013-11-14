Senator Landrieu says Obamacare fix likely will require legislation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic Senator Mary Landrieu said on Thursday that President Obama’s one-year delay for part of his health care reforms was a “good step forward” but legislation was probably still needed.

“We’ll probably need legislation to make it stick,” the senator from Louisiana told reporters. Obama said earlier he would allow insurers to renew for one year policies that were due to be canceled. Landrieu has a bill that would be more open-ended, allowing insurers to keep offering the old plans so long as they explain to consumers the difference between the old plans and benefits now available under Obamacare.