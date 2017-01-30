FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Sanofi, Novo Nordisk and Lilly named in patients' price fixing suit
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
War in Afghanistan
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 30, 2017 / 8:25 PM / 7 months ago

Sanofi, Novo Nordisk and Lilly named in patients' price fixing suit

Erica Teichert

1 Min Read

The logo of French drugmaker Sanofi is seen in front of the company's headquarters in Paris, France, March 8, 2016.Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Three of the biggest makers of diabetes treatments, Sanofi SA, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly and Co, were named in a class action lawsuit about price fixing filed by a group of patients.

The suit, filed on Monday in a federal court in Massachusetts, said the companies have simultaneously hiked the price of insulin by over 150 percent during the past five years.

Plaintiffs claim that Sanofi, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly raised their public benchmark price for insulin products while maintaining a lower "true" price they charged large pharmacy benefit managers like Express Scripts, CVS Health and OptumRX.

The PBMs act as intermediaries with health insurers and keep a percentage of the price difference, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit, which seeks class action status, alleged violations of the federal racketeering statute, which allows for triple damages, as well as consumer protection laws in virtually every state.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.