Maryland delays enrollment through state healthcare exchange

Information cards are stacked on a table during an Affordable Care Act outreach event for the Latino community in Los Angeles, California September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

(Reuters) - Maryland’s state-run Obamacare health insurance marketplace announced a four-hour enrollment delay on Tuesday, citing technical problems less than 10 minutes after the system was scheduled to begin signing up uninsured residents for coverage.

“We apologize for the inconvenience,” the online marketplace called the Maryland Health Connection informed potential enrollees at 8:09 a.m. EDT (1209 GMT).

“Thank you for visiting Maryland Health Connection. We are experiencing connectivity issues. Please visit the site again at 12 Noon.”