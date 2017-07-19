FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2017 / 7:06 PM / in an hour

McConnell says planned vote on Obamacare repeal can be amended

1 Min Read

Republican leaders (L-R) Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-TX), Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and John Thune, (R-SD) speak with the media after a lunch meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss healthcare at the White House in Washington, U.S. July 19, 2017.Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday the Senate will vote on a motion next week to move ahead with a bill to repeal and or replace Obamacare that could easily be amended.

"I think we have two options here, I think we all agree it's better to both repeal and replace, but we could have a vote on either, and if we end up voting on repeal only, it will be fully amendable on the Senate floor and if it were to pass without any amendment at all there's a two-year delay before it kicks in... so the takeaway from what I'm telling you is no harm is done from getting on the bill," McConnell told reporters at the White House following a lunch with President Donald Trump and almost all of the Republican senators.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Writing by Eric Walsh

0 : 0
