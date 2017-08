Chairman of the Freedom Caucus U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), who today said that Republicans still lack the votes to pass a reform bill to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system, walks in a hallway of the Rayburn Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 2, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the House of Representatives conservative Freedom Caucus said Republicans were confident that their healthcare overhaul would likely win passage in a vote later on Thursday.

"We're optimistic that we'll pass it out of the House today," caucus chairman Representative Mark Meadows said in an interview on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" program.