U.S. Medicare sets new hospital, doctor payments for 2015
#Health News
October 31, 2014 / 10:05 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Medicare sets new hospital, doctor payments for 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Medicare program’s payment rate for hospital outpatient services will increase 2.3 percent in calendar year 2015, while the rate for ambulatory surgical services will rise 1.4 percent, the federal government announced on Friday.

The Medicare health insurance program for the elderly and disabled will also begin to pay doctors a monthly fee to coordinate care for patients with multiple chronic conditions in 2015, a government statement said.

The separate monthly payment of $40.39 is aimed at improving care, including outside of regular office visits, for patients suffering from two or more chronic illnesses, said the statement from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the federal agency that oversees Medicare.

Reporting by David Morgan in Washington and Deena Beasley in Los Angeles; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
