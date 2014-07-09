FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NY insurer to pay up to $31 mln for denied mental health claims
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
July 9, 2014 / 5:35 PM / 3 years ago

NY insurer to pay up to $31 mln for denied mental health claims

Laila Kearney

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A New York-based health insurance company has agreed to reimburse members up to $31 million for previously denied mental health and substance abuse claims, the state attorney general said on Wednesday.

As part of a lawsuit settlement, EmblemHealth also will pay a $1.2 million fine for scrutinizing its members’ mental health and substance abuse claims more than medical or surgical claims, in violation of local and federal laws, Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said in a statement.

“Insurers must comply with the laws – and they must treat people with mental health and substance abuse conditions as they do those with medical conditions,” Schneiderman said.

Under the settlement, EmblemHealth will conduct an independent review of several thousand claims that were denied between 2011 and 2013 on the grounds they were medically unnecessary. The company also will pay restitution to any of the 15,000 members who were wrongly denied benefits, Schneiderman said.

EmblemHealth did not immediately return a call for comment on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.