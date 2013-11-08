White House looking at administrative fixes for Obamacare "gaps"

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The White House is looking at “some administrative solutions” to address “gaps” in the new healthcare program that have led to millions of Americans seeing their insurance policies canceled, deputy spokesman Josh Earnest said on Friday.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Earnest said he did not have additional details about the fixes being considered for the program known as Obamacare.
