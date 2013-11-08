FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House looking at administrative fixes for Obamacare "gaps"
November 8, 2013 / 4:44 PM / 4 years ago

White House looking at administrative fixes for Obamacare "gaps"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The White House is looking at “some administrative solutions” to address “gaps” in the new healthcare program that have led to millions of Americans seeing their insurance policies canceled, deputy spokesman Josh Earnest said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Earnest said he did not have additional details about the fixes being considered for the program known as Obamacare.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Philip Barbara

