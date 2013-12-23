FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama in 'symbolic' signup for health insurance plan
#Politics
December 23, 2013 / 6:54 PM / 4 years ago

Obama in 'symbolic' signup for health insurance plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama holds his year-end news conference in the White House briefing room in Washington, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

HONOLULU (Reuters) - President Barack Obama completed a “symbolic” signup for a health insurance plan under the Affordable Care Act over the weekend in advance of Monday’s deadline, the White House said.

Obama chose a “bronze” plan in the Washington, D.C., exchange. But like previous U.S. presidents he will continue to receive health care from the military.

Earlier on Monday the Obama administration said it has extended for an extra day the deadline for Americans to choose health insurance plans on the HealthCare.gov website to ensure coverage starting in January.

Reporting by Ros Krasny and Suzanne Doig; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

