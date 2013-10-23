FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Insurers, White House agree to joint teams to fix technical Obamacare issues
October 23, 2013 / 8:33 PM / 4 years ago

Insurers, White House agree to joint teams to fix technical Obamacare issues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Executives from top health insurance companies agreed to form new technical teams to help the Obama administration fix a website used to sign up for ‘Obamacare’ health insurance, the White House said on Wednesday.

“We are collaborating closely with the insurers to address problems we have witnessed in what are called ‘834’ forms and in direct enrollment,” the White House said after top executives from 14 insurance companies met with Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius and other top administration officials.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina Chiacu

