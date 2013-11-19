Obama was briefed on McKinsey report on website problems: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama was briefed on recommendations made by consulting firm McKinsey & Co in March on the rollout of the healthcare law, and on steps that officials in charge of the law were taking to address problems with the website, the White House said on Tuesday.

Jay Carney told reporters at a briefing that the McKinsey recommendations had been taken up by the website development team at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, but that no one had anticipated the size and scope of the problems that befell HealthCare.gov.