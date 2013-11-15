FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 15, 2013 / 8:49 PM / 4 years ago

Obama says 'brainstorming' with insurance CEOs on Obamacare plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Health insurance chief executives arrive at the White House to meet with U.S. President Barack Obama in Washington November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Friday that he and his top advisors were “brainstorming” with chief executives from top healthcare insurance companies about how to enroll Americans in health insurance before looming deadlines under his Obamacare healthcare law.

“What we’re going to be doing is brainstorming on how do we make sure that everybody understands what their options are,” Obama told reporters in a brief photo opportunity in the Roosevelt Room as the meeting with the insurers began.

”We’re going to be soliciting ideas from them,“ he said.”

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Mark Felsenthal; editing by Jackie Frank

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
