FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Top Senate Democrat expects healthcare website to be fixed
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
November 13, 2013 / 7:48 PM / 4 years ago

Top Senate Democrat expects healthcare website to be fixed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) (L) speaks to the media about healthcare on Capitol Hill in Washington October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said on Wednesday he feels “very comfortable” that HealthCare.gov, the troubled Obamacare website, will be fixed after he had a long telephone conversation with President Barack Obama.

The website was created to enable uninsured Americans to sign up for health insurance, but has been plagued by technical problems since its October 1 launch.

“I had quite a long conversation” with Obama on Tuesday night, Reid, the senior Democrat in Congress, told reporters.

“It was kind of late, I was surprised to be called. ... But yes, I feel very comfortable” that the website will be repaired as a result of that conversation, Reid added.

Reid also said that he was planning a caucus meeting with fellow Democrats on healthcare for Thursday, and that some White House officials would attend. After that session, he said he would have more information about the issue.

Obama is facing calls from his political allies to make the balky website work by the end of this month, as well as to help people whose existing insurance policies are being canceled due to Obamacare, the president’s signature healthcare law.

Democrats in the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives met with administration officials earlier Wednesday, expressing worry that the botched rollout could become a political liability for the party during the 2014 mid-term elections.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.