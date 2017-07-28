FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 minutes ago
Ryan disappointed on Senate healthcare vote, but 'we should not give up'
#Russia
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Scaramucci lashes out in obscene rant
The Trump Administration
Scaramucci lashes out in obscene rant
Amazon's big profit miss spooks investors, but analysts stay bullish
Business
Amazon's big profit miss spooks investors, but analysts stay bullish
Hack this, tell us if it's secure
Cyber Risk
Hack this, tell us if it's secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
July 28, 2017 / 3:03 PM / 20 minutes ago

Ryan disappointed on Senate healthcare vote, but 'we should not give up'

1 Min Read

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks about healthcare at his final weekly press conference before The House of Representatives is scheduled to begin its summer recess on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2017.Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Friday he was disappointed with the Senate's failure to pass healthcare legislation but urged Republican senators not to give up as their colleagues in the House moved on to tax reform.

"I am disappointed and frustrated, but we should not give up. I encourage the Senate to continue working toward a real solution that keeps our promise," Ryan, the top Republican in Congress, said in a statement. He said the House would move on to tax reform including cutting taxes for middle class families.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.