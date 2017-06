U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) arrives to talk to the media on the president's FY2018 budget proposal on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday that he sees a 50 percent probability that Republicans will be able to pass their healthcare bill.

"I think they have at best a 50-50 chance of passing this bill," he said in an interview with ABC's "This Week."

