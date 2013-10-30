FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. health secretary says won't ask official to resign over website woes
#Politics
October 30, 2013 / 3:11 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. health secretary says won't ask official to resign over website woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius on Wednesday said she will not ask for the resignation of a top official at the agency overseeing the implementation of the federal health insurance exchange.

Asked at a congressional hearing if she would call for the resignation of Gary Cohen, the deputy administrator and director at the Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight, Sebelius said: “I will not.”

Her comments came at a House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee hearing focused on the technical troubles with HealthCare.gov, the website for people to enroll in insurance coverage under the 2010 healthcare law.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Vicki Allen

