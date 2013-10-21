Sebelius intends to testify before U.S. Congress on Obamacare

Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Kathleen Sebelius listens to U.S. President Barack Obama speak about healthcare from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius intends to testify before Congress about Obamacare’s troubled rollout, a spokeswoman said on Monday, but no specific date has been confirmed.

Sebelius has been under fire from Republicans after turning down an invitation to testify at a Thursday hearing before the House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee.

“We are in close communication with the committee and have expressed our desire to be responsive to their request,” said HHS spokeswoman Joanne Peters.

“We have always indicated to the committee that she intended to testify but that she had a scheduling conflict. We continue to work with them to find a mutually agreeable date in the near future,” she added.