U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius prepares prior to testifying before the Senate Finance Committee hearing on the President's budget proposal for FY2015, on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Kathleen Sebelius, who oversaw the problem-ridden rollout of President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare reform, has decided to resign as U.S. Health Secretary, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

It said Sylvia Mathews Burwell, U.S. budget director, would replace Sebelius.