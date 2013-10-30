FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top U.S. health official says still confident in healthcare contractor
#Politics
October 30, 2013 / 4:41 PM / 4 years ago

Top U.S. health official says still confident in healthcare contractor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Kathleen Sebelius listens to questions as she testifies before a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing about issues and complications with the Affordable Care Act enrolment website, on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius on Wednesday said she has not lost confidence in Quality Software Services Inc, one of several contractors that helped develop the troubled federal health insurance exchange website.

Last week, the Obama administration announced that QSSI, a unit of health insurer UnitedHealth Group, will serve as a general contractor to oversee repairs to HealthCare.gov.

“I haven’t lost my confidence in them,” Sebelius said at a House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee hearing.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Vicki Allen

