3 months ago
Healthcare bill not likely to get quick vote in U.S. Senate: senator
#Politics
May 4, 2017 / 1:12 PM / 3 months ago

Healthcare bill not likely to get quick vote in U.S. Senate: senator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Senator Bob Corker said on Thursday there was no way the healthcare bill being considered by the House of Representatives would receive a quick up-or-down vote in the U.S. Senate, predicting it would take "30 days or so."

"My guess is we're going to spend at least a month looking at the issue, making sure that it passes the test of time," Corker said in an interview on MSNBC. "I know it's not going to be immediate," he added. "I'm going to guess 30 days or so."

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Frances Kerry

