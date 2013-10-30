FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate panel to hold Obamacare hearing on November 5
#Politics
October 30, 2013 / 2:04 PM / 4 years ago

Senate panel to hold Obamacare hearing on November 5

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Marilyn Tavenner, administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, testifies before a House Ways and Means Committee hearing on "Affordable Care Act Implementation on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee plans to hold a hearing on November 5 with Marilyn Tavenner, a top U.S. health official, about the rocky rollout of Obamacare.

It marks the first announcement of an oversight hearing in the Democrat-controlled Senate since the glitch-ridden launch of Healthcare.gov on October 1.

Tavenner, administrator of the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, testified before a Republican-controlled House of Representatives committee on Tuesday, during which she apologized for the poor rollout of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Reporting by Karey Van Hall; Editing by Vicki Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
