FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Delay seen in Spanish-language Obamacare websites: White House
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Wealthy financiers could be unintended winners
Trump's tax plan
Wealthy financiers could be unintended winners
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
September 26, 2013 / 6:13 PM / 4 years ago

Delay seen in Spanish-language Obamacare websites: White House

Roberta Rampton

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Spanish language version of online exchanges to sign up for healthcare insurance under “Obamacare” will not be ready on October 1 but will be ready “sometime in October,” White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters on Thursday.

“The online portion of it, I believe, will come on sometime in October,” Carney said, noting that Spanish-language information and assistance will be available by telephone in the meantime, starting on October 1.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Mark Felsenthal and David Morgan; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.