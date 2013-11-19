FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. official says Obamacare subsidies function due mid-January
November 19, 2013 / 8:18 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. official says Obamacare subsidies function due mid-January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration said on Tuesday that the computer function needed to provide consumer subsidies to private health insurers in the federal Obamacare healthcare marketplace will be available by mid-January.

In a teleconference with reporters, an administration official also said fixes to the troubled website HealthCare.gov have eliminated two-thirds of the hi-tech bugs that had marred information transfers to insurers and blocked insurance plans from enrolling consumers through company websites.

Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Sandra Maler

