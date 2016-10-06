Theranos to lay off more than 40 pct of workers, close wellness centers

(Reuters) - Theranos Inc said it will lay off about 340 workers, or about 43 percent of its full-time employees, as it closes its clinical labs and Theranos Wellness Centers, signaling a withdrawal from the consumer blood-testing business.

The move impacts workers in Arizona, California, and Pennsylvania, Theranos Chief Executive Elizabeth Holmes said in a letter published on the company's website on Wednesday. (bit.ly/2dLDEP5)

Theranos, which employs around 790 people full time, had earlier withdrawn a request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency clearance of its Zika virus blood test.

Theranos ran into trouble after the Wall Street Journal published a series of articles beginning last October suggesting its blood-testing devices were flawed and inaccurate. [nL1N1AI1Q6]