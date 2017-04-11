Kremlin says Putin, Trump to speak by phone on Tuesday: RIA
MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump will speak by phone on Tuesday, RIA news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump said tax reform "will be better" if legislation to dismantle Obamacare is passed first by Congress because of the tax savings from the Republican health plan.
"Healthcare is going to happen, at some point, but if it doesn’t happen fast enough, I’ll start the taxes. But the tax reform and the tax cuts are better if I can do the healthcare first,” Trump said in an excerpt of an interview with Fox Business Network that will air on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON Donald Trump has shown a fascination with populist 19th-century U.S. president Andrew Jackson since he has occupied the Oval Office, hanging "Old Hickory's" portrait in the Oval Office, visiting his plantation in Tennessee and placing a wreath at his tomb.