4 months ago
Trump warns Democrats Obamacare will die without cash infusion
#Politics
April 23, 2017 / 2:51 PM / 4 months ago

Trump warns Democrats Obamacare will die without cash infusion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a signing ceremony with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin at the Treasury Department in Washington, U.S., April 21, 2017.Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump warned Democrats on Sunday that Obamacare was in trouble and would die without government funding, apparently referring to the possibility of ending federal subsidies to help lower-income people buy health insurance.

"Obamacare is in serious trouble. The Dems need big money to keep it going - otherwise it dies far sooner than anyone would have thought," Trump said in a Twitter post. Republicans want to repeal the 2010 Affordable Care Act but have not agreed on a replacement.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

