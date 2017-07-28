FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says Senate should have passed healthcare bill
North Korea tests another ICBM, putting U.S. cities in range
McCain, once belittled by Trump, hands him big defeat
Majority of Americans support transgender military service
July 28, 2017 / 7:08 PM / 2 hours ago

Trump says Senate should have passed healthcare bill

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks about his proposed U.S. government effort against the street gang Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, to a gathering of federal, state and local law enforcement officials in Brentwood, New York, U.S. July 28, 2017.Jonathan Ernst

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump expressed dismay on Friday that the Senate tried to repeal his predecessor's healthcare program overnight but failed to do so, saying lawmakers had been working on it for seven years but "we're going to get it done."

"They should have approved healthcare last night, but you can't have everything," Trump told law enforcement officers in Brentwood, New York, on Long Island. "Boy, oh boy, they've been working on that one for seven years, can you believe that? The swamp. But we'll get it done. We're going to get it done."

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

