U.S. Representative Mark Walker (R-NC) walks into a Speaker's office on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 23, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Mark Walker said after a meeting of House Republicans on a revamped healthcare bill on Tuesday night that they made good progress on the issue of high-risk pools for people with pre-existing conditions.

Walker, who is chairman of the Republican Study Committee, told reporters more discussions on other sticking points in the legislation would be held on Wednesday.