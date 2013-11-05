FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top White House aide met insurers on Obamacare fixes
#Politics
November 5, 2013 / 7:05 PM / 4 years ago

Top White House aide met insurers on Obamacare fixes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man looks over the Affordable Care Act (commonly known as Obamacare) signup page on the HealthCare.gov website in New York in this October 2, 2013 photo illustration. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough met with insurance company executives on Tuesday to update them about efforts to fix its troubled new healthcare insurance website, presidential spokesman Jay Carney said.

“He reiterated the administration’s commitment to finalizing these fixes as quickly as possible and working to open new doors to enrollment,” Carney said.

McDonough emphasized that all parties involved needed to make sure that consumers who are told they can’t continue getting certain insurance policies are fully informed about what their options are, he said.

Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
