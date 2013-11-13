Obama to announce plans to improve healthcare law: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will propose ways to improve his healthcare law, which has been marred by insurance signup difficulties and health plan cancellations, White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Wednesday.

“The president has instructed his team to come up with options for him to review and you can expect a decision from him and an announcement from him sooner rather than later,” Carney told reporters at a briefing.

The president’s announcement will be about “options that we can take to address the problem ... with regard to those individuals who have their individual plans canceled because of the transition,” Carney told reporters at a briefing.