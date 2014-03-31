White House sees Obamacare sign-ups 'substantially larger' than six million

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday that it expects final enrollment numbers for private health care insurance under Obamacare in 2014 to be “substantially larger” than 6 million after a busy final weekend of in-person and online signups.

“Here on the last day of enrollment, we’re looking at a number substantially larger than 6 million people enrolled,” White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters, noting he was not sure when the government would be able to release its final enrollment figures.