4 months ago
White House says vote on healthcare plan may not come for weeks
April 24, 2017 / 6:19 PM / 4 months ago

White House says vote on healthcare plan may not come for weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An emergency sign directs patients and staff to the emergency room at the newly constructed Kaiser Permanente San Diego Medical Center hospital in San Diego, California , U.S., April 17, 2017.Mike Blake

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A congressional vote on a Republican healthcare plan may not come for weeks as leaders in the House of Representatives and the Senate continue negotiations over possible proposals, the White House said on Monday.

Any vote on healthcare legislation would be determined by Republican congressional leaders and when they have enough votes to pass a plan, White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters at a daily news briefing after U.S. President Donald Trump last week said he was in no rush for a vote.

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Eric Walsh; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Mary Milliken

